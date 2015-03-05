Russia says concerned by talk of U.S. arms supplies to Kiev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday Moscow was deeply concerned with continued talk of the United States starting large-scale arms supplies to Ukraine.

“Russian-American ties will suffer colossal damage if the people of Donbass start getting killed with American arms,” Alexander Lukashevich told a news conference, referring to the eastern Ukrainian region controlled by pro-Russian rebels.

He also said that training of Ukrainian soldiers by the United States in western parts of Ukraine posed a threat to Russia’s security.