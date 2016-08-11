FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: Killing of our servicemen in Crimea will have consequences
August 11, 2016 / 3:17 PM / a year ago

Russia: Killing of our servicemen in Crimea will have consequences

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the death of Russian servicemen in armed clashes on the border between Crimea and Ukraine over the weekend would have consequences.

The ministry said in a statement that attempts to destabilize the situation in Crimea would fail and urged other countries to put pressure on Ukraine to refrain from any dangerous steps.

Russia has previously said that one soldier and one FSB security service employee were killed in the clashes. Ukraine has denied they took place.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn

