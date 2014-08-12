France says Russian convoy to Ukraine may be 'cover' for incursion

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday that a Russian convoy of 280 trucks en route to Ukraine could be an attempt by Moscow to install a permanent presence in the country.

“We must be extremely careful because this could be a cover for the Russians to install themselves near Lugansk and Donetsk and put us before a done deed,” he told France Info radio. “This (convoy) is only possible, only justifiable, if the Red Cross authorizes it.”