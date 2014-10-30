FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says conditions still not met to deliver warship to Russia
October 30, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

France says conditions still not met to deliver warship to Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Thursday that the conditions were not yet met to deliver the first of two controversial Mistral warships to Russia, contradicting reports that Russia had received an invitation to take delivery on Nov. 14.

“The conditions today are not met to deliver the Mistral,” French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told RTL radio in an interview.

“What are these conditions? It is that in Ukraine we are in a situation that is becoming more normal, that allows for things to cool down.”

RIA news agency on Wednesday quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin as saying that the invitation was sent for Russia to take delivery of the first of two Mistral helicopter carriers from France on Nov. 14.

RIA also quoted Rogozin as saying the second vessel would be put afloat the same day.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan

