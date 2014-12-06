FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande to meet Putin in Moscow: Kremlin
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2014 / 8:53 AM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande to meet Putin in Moscow: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

France's President Francois Hollande attends a bilateral meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

A Kremlin spokeswoman gave no further details. But Russia’s Rossiya-24 state television said Putin and Hollande planned to discuss Ukraine and France’s decision to suspend indefinitely the delivery of the first of two Mistral helicopter carriers to Moscow because of the crisis in Ukraine.

Russian news agencies said Hollande would make the visit on his way back to France after a trip to Kazakhstan where he suggested that he, Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel should “start the process of reducing tension” together. He gave no details.

At a news conference in Kazakhstan capital Astana, Hollande urged Putin to look to the future rather than the past to help ease tension over the Ukraine crisis.

Putin on Thursday evoked the lessons of history to shift the blame for many of Russia’s problems on to the West, accusing “enemies of yesterday” of trying to bring a new Iron Curtain down around Russia.

More than 4,300 people have been killed in eastern Ukraine since the separatist rebellions erupted there in April, soon after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine following the overthrow of a Moscow-backed president.

Reporting by Timothy Heritage and Katya Golubkova; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.