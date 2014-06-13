FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine braces for Russian gas cuts from Monday
#World News
June 13, 2014

Ukraine braces for Russian gas cuts from Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk ordered the energy sector to prepare for Russian gas cuts from Monday after Moscow and Kiev failed to resolve their differences over gas prices, raising fears of interruptions in gas flows to Europe.

Moscow set Monday, June 16, as a deadline for Ukraine to pay off part of its gas debt of $1.95 billion.

Yatseniuk also ordered the national regulator to revise transportation tariffs for Russian gas via Ukraine. Russia ships around a half of its gas exports to Europe through Ukraine, according to a government statement published on Friday.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Evans

