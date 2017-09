Andriy Kobolev, chief executive of Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz, talks to journalists as he leaves after talks with members of the Russian delegation and European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, in Kiev June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state gas company Naftogaz said on Friday that it had paid $15 million to Russia’s Gazprom for March gas supplies, Naftogaz said on Friday.

This follows also a $15-million pre-payment the company sent on March 17.