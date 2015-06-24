FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia can't give Kiev same gas discount as before: Putin
June 24, 2015

Russia can't give Kiev same gas discount as before: Putin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks (C) as Kremlin chief of staff Sergei Ivanov (L) looks on during a meeting of the presidential council on science and education at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia could not provide Ukraine with the gas price discount it once had, days before new gas talks between Russia, Ukraine and the European Union.

“It is obvious that given such a serious fall in oil prices and, as a result, gas prices, we can not provide the same discount as earlier,” Putin told a government meeting.

“The price for Ukrainian customers should be... in line with nearby countries like Poland.”

Gazprom Export, the export arm of state gas producer Gazprom, which supplied Poland with 9 billion cubic meters of gas last year compared to 14.5 bcm shipped to Ukraine, declined to disclose the price Warsaw pays.

Gazprom has said Ukraine will be charged $287 per 1,000 cubic meters with no discount in the third quarter. This compares to the $247 charged in the second quarter, including a discount of $100 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission have been discussing the terms for Russian gas supplies to Kiev after a short-term agreement expires at the end of this month.

Talks with Russia on a planned gas package for Ukraine for next winter are set to take place in “coming days”, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Timothy Heritage

