Russian Energy Minister says hope for gas deal with Ukraine on Tuesday: Interfax
#World News
October 21, 2014

Russian Energy Minister says hope for gas deal with Ukraine on Tuesday: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he hopes to finalize gas agreement during a trilateral meeting later in the day in Brussels, Interfax news agency reports.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, said they reached an agreement about Russian gas supply to Ukraine for this winter.

Novak is meeting Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan and European energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger later on Tuesday to discuss the gas deal.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
