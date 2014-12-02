FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian energy minister says unaware of pre-payment from Ukraine for gas
December 2, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russian energy minister says unaware of pre-payment from Ukraine for gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russia’s energy minister said he was unaware of any pre-payment from Ukraine for gas supplies on Monday, the day the deadline was expiring for Kiev to pay for December supplies.

“...We have no information that the pre-payment funds for the December supplies have arrived,” Alexander Novak told reporters. “Despite claims from the Ukrainian side that there is a desire to pay for 1 billion cubic metres (bcm), we have not received these funds yet.”

Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said last week Kiev might make a pre-payment to Russia for gas before Dec. 1, reiterating that the country expected to buy up to 1.5 billion (bcm) of gas from Russia by the end of the year.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark Heinrich

