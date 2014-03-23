FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin says Putin and Merkel discuss Ukraine and OSCE mission
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 23, 2014 / 6:32 PM / 4 years ago

Kremlin says Putin and Merkel discuss Ukraine and OSCE mission

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Sunday and voiced satisfaction that an agreement had been reached to send monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe to Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

“The situation that has arisen after Crimea’s reunification with the Russian Federation was discussed,” Putin’s press service said. “As for the crisis in Ukraine, both sides expressed satisfaction in connection with the agreement on a mandate for an OSCE monitoring mission.”

Russia agreed on Friday with the 56 other members of the OSCE to send a six-month monitoring mission to Ukraine, but said it had no mandate in Crimea, which Moscow annexed after voters on the Black Sea peninsula chose to join Russia in a referendum dismissed by Western states as a sham.

The German government rejected Russia’s assertion that the exclusion of Crimea from the mission to Ukraine was a tacit admission by the trans-Atlantic security group that the peninsula now belonged to Russia.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.