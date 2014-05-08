FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Kiev undermining OSCE efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis
May 8, 2014 / 1:19 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says Kiev undermining OSCE efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expressed “deep concern” on Thursday about the Ukrainian government’s response to proposals voiced by Moscow and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe for steps to defuse the crisis in Ukraine.

The authorities in Kiev “have called into question the prospects of the OSCE’s efforts to launch an inclusive nationwide dialogue” in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a phone conversation between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Nigel Stephenson

