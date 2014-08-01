FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian, German ministers underline need for Ukraine ceasefire
#World News
August 1, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Russian, German ministers underline need for Ukraine ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian and German foreign ministers underscored the need for moves toward a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on Friday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

It said in a statement that the ministers, Sergei Lavrov and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, had agreed on the need for “implementation of measures which in fact should lead to a cessation of military activities in southeast Ukraine and to the guaranteeing of safe conditions for the investigation into the reasons of the Malaysian Boeing catastrophe.”

Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Timothy Heritage

