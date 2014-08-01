Russian, German ministers underline need for Ukraine ceasefire

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian and German foreign ministers underscored the need for moves toward a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on Friday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.
It said in a statement that the ministers, Sergei Lavrov and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, had agreed on the need for “implementation of measures which in fact should lead to a cessation of military activities in southeast Ukraine and to the guaranteeing of safe conditions for the investigation into the reasons of the Malaysian Boeing catastrophe.”
