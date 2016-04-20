FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin and Germany's Merkel discuss Ukraine crisis
#World News
April 20, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Russia's Putin and Germany's Merkel discuss Ukraine crisis

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the Ukraine crisis by phone on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn

