Russia's Putin and Germany's Merkel discuss Ukraine crisis
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files
Reuters Staff
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the Ukraine crisis by phone on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
