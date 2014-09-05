Russian government says not received Agriculture Ministry letter on grain export ban

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s government has not received a letter from the Agriculture Ministry about a possible grain export ban, Natalya Timakova, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, said on Friday.

Earlier, Arkady Zlochevsky, head of Russia’s Grain Union, said the ministry had sent a letter suggesting the possible restriction of grain exports in the 2014/2015 marketing season as a way of balancing the domestic market.

Reuters also has a copy of the letter.