Russian government says not received Agriculture Ministry letter on grain export ban
#World News
September 5, 2014 / 8:43 AM / 3 years ago

Russian government says not received Agriculture Ministry letter on grain export ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s government has not received a letter from the Agriculture Ministry about a possible grain export ban, Natalya Timakova, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, said on Friday.

Earlier, Arkady Zlochevsky, head of Russia’s Grain Union, said the ministry had sent a letter suggesting the possible restriction of grain exports in the 2014/2015 marketing season as a way of balancing the domestic market.

Reuters also has a copy of the letter.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper

