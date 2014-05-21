FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interlinked European energy market key to cutting dependence on Russia: Biden
May 21, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Interlinked European energy market key to cutting dependence on Russia: Biden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the development of a secure, diverse and interconnected energy market would be the next step of European integration as the continent seeks to diminish its dependence on Russian gas.

“We need to ensure Russia can no longer continue to use its (energy) resources as a weapon against anyone in the region,” Biden told reporters after meeting Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta.

“The development of a secure, diverse and interconnected energy market in Europe ... is the next great step in ... European integration.”

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
