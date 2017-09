Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Saud al-Faisal in Moscow, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sees a real opportunity to solve the Ukraine crisis in 2015, Interfax news agency quoted him as saying on Monday.

“But it should be understood that the crisis will continue until the Ukrainians, without prompters from Brussels or Washington, agree about it among themselves,” Lavrov said.