December 24, 2015 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

Implementation of Ukraine ceasefire deal to drag into 2016: RIA cites Russian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The implementation of the ceasefire accords, aimed to resolve the Ukraine crisis and known as the Minsk 2 agreements, will drag into 2016, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin as saying.

“It is already clear that they (the Minsk agreements) are being extended,” Karasin told RIA. The Minsk 2 agreements were reached in the Belarussian capital in February after the collapse of a ceasefire agreed earlier.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

