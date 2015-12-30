FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine will ban imports of some Russian goods: PM
#Business News
December 30, 2015 / 12:39 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine will ban imports of some Russian goods: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government on Wednesday will take a formal decision to ban imports of some Russian goods in retaliation for similar action by Moscow against Ukrainian goods, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said.

Yatseniuk, in televised comments at a cabinet meeting, said the government would also change the duty on Russian imports, but he gave no details.

“For every Russian action, Ukraine will take counter actions and counter measures,” he said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
