Russia says truce holding in Ukraine but little progress on peace plan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday fighting has died down in east Ukraine since a new truce was put in place on Sept. 1 but blamed Kiev for not moving forward on other provisions of a peace plan brokered by Germany and France.

“A relative stabilization has indeed taken place from Sept.1 and there is practically no shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces of civilian populated areas in Donbas,” Peskov told reporters, referring to the rebel-held east Ukraine.

“But if you look at other conceptual points of the Minsk agreements... unfortunately you cannot note progress, it is impossible,” he said of the peace deal that also includes provisions of autonomy for the rebel regions, amnesty for fighters and other.