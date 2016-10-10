Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

ISTANBUL Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Berlin on Oct. 19 for talks with some leaders of the European Union and Ukraine to discuss a solution to the Ukrainian crisis, a Kremlin aide told reporters on Monday.

Putin is already due to visit Paris on that day, although French President Francois Hollande has said he may not see his Russian counterpart. Hollande has condemned Putin's "unacceptable" support for Syrian air strikes.

It was not immediately clear whether Putin planned to visit both cities on the same day.

The Kremlin had earlier said German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Putin had agreed on a schedule of future contacts in the so-called Normandy format, first adopted in 2014, which brings together the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)