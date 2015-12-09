FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin orders government to take Ukraine to court if it fails to repay $3 billion Russian bond
#World News
December 9, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Putin orders government to take Ukraine to court if it fails to repay $3 billion Russian bond

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including State Duma deputies, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and civil society representatives, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his government to take Ukraine to court if Kiev fails to repay a $3 billion Eurobond to Moscow.

“Take them to court then,” Putin told a government meeting on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier on Wednesday that Ukraine had 10 days after the Moscow-held Eurobond falls due on Dec. 20 to either repay it or accept a restructuring deal proposed by Putin.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
