Putin speaks to Iran leader about Ukraine, Tehran's nuclear program
#World News
March 14, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

Putin speaks to Iran leader about Ukraine, Tehran's nuclear program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani about Ukraine and expressed his appreciation of Tehran’s “constructive approach” in talks with six world powers on its nuclear program.

A Kremlin statement said Putin had underlined to Rouhani that any solution to the Ukrainian crisis must take into account the interests and the will of people in all of the former Soviet state’s regions.

“During the talks on Iran’s nuclear program, the president of Russia gave a positive assessment of Tehran’s constructive approach in talks,” the statement said.

reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Katya Golubkova

