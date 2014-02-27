Russian defense ministry says fighter jets on combat alert in west-Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Fighter jets along Russia’s western borders have been put on combat alert, the Defense Ministry was quoted as saying on Thursday by Interfax news agency.
“Constant air patrols are being carried out by fighter jets in the border regions,” Interfax quoted a ministry statement as saying. “From the moment they received the signal to be on high alert, the air force in the western military region left for the ... air bases.”
