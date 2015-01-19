FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow warns Kiev over use of force in east Ukraine: Interfax
January 19, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 3 years ago

Moscow warns Kiev over use of force in east Ukraine: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Kiev was trying to solve the crisis in east Ukraine through military force which was a “strategic mistake” that could lead to “irreversible consequences for the Ukrainian statehood”.

“It’s the biggest, even strategic mistake of the Ukrainian authorities to bank on a military solution to the crisis in Ukrainian society and to all of south-east Ukraine’s problems,” Interfax quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin as saying.

“This can lead to irreversible consequences for the Ukrainian statehood.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Grove

