FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says needs more info after Ukraine rebels say will hold vote
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 8, 2014 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says needs more info after Ukraine rebels say will hold vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia needs more information and additional analysis, the Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday, after pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine snubbed President Vladimir Putin and said they would go ahead with a secession referendum planned for Sunday.

“Kiev first stated that it was not going to wind down its punitive action,” Dmitry Peskov said, referring to the Ukrainian government’s security operation to quell the separatist unrest. “Then came the statement that the referendum will not be put off.”

“There is little information for now, we need additional analysis.”

Reporting by Darya Krosunskaya, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.