Russia wants to 'help Ukrainians agree among themselves': Lavrov
#World News
August 25, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Russia wants to 'help Ukrainians agree among themselves': Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference in Moscow, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is willing to use any form of diplomacy to end the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday on the eve of a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

“We are ready...for any format as long as there is a result,” Lavrov told a news conference. He said the aim was “to help Ukrainians agree among themselves.”

He said Russia hoped Tuesday’s meeting in Minsk would touch on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, where Ukrainian government forces are fighting pro-Russian separatists, and all sides would agree on the need for further aid to civilians there.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
