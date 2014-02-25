FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: Don't force Ukraine to choose between Russia and West
February 25, 2014 / 8:48 AM / 4 years ago

Russia: Don't force Ukraine to choose between Russia and West

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine must not be forced to choose between close ties with Russia or the West, Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday in Moscow’s latest warning to the European Union and United States not to try to shape the ex-Soviet state’s future.

“It is dangerous an counterproductive to try to force upon a Ukraine a choice on the principle: ‘You are either with us or against us’,” Lavrov said at a joint news conference after talks with Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.

Writing by Steve Gutterman

