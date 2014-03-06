Russia's Lavrov says no agreement with Kerry on Ukraine: report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday there was still no agreement between Moscow and Washington over the crisis in Ukraine where the regional parliament of Crimea voted to become part of Russia.

Speaking in Rome after meeting his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State John Kerry, Lavrov said Washington’s order to freeze assets and ban visas to Russians responsible for an incursion into Crimea was unconstructive.

“For now we cannot tell the international community that we have an agreement,” Interfax news agency quoted Lavrov as saying after his second meeting with Kerry in two days.

Lavrov said talk of blacklisting some Russians from entering the United States was complicating talks: “He (Kerry) assured me there are no such lists for now. There is only the order but that doesn’t change facts, this is still a threat.”

The West has pushed Moscow to agree to international mediation to resolve the crisis in Ukraine but Lavrov said he would now report to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the proposal before any decisions were made.

“We want to better clarify what our partners mean when they propose the creation of various international mechanisms,” he was also quoted as saying.