Russia says wants to send second aid convoy to east Ukraine
August 25, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says wants to send second aid convoy to east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia wants to send a second humanitarian aid convoy to eastern Ukraine in the near future, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday after Kiev and the West criticized Moscow for sending the first cargo without official permission.

“The humanitarian situation is not improving but deteriorating,” Lavrov told a news conference. “We want to reach an agreement on all conditions for delivering a second convoy by the same route... in the coming days.”

Lavrov also said damage to civilian infrastructure in east Ukraine, where Kiev is fighting a pro-Russian rebellion, cannot all be put down to errors or chance.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
