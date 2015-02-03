FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia denies blame over Ukraine, says Kiev must talk to rebels: RIA
February 3, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Russia denies blame over Ukraine, says Kiev must talk to rebels: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses a news conference after the 13th Russia-India-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Kiev on Tuesday to talk directly to separatists in eastern Ukraine and not to point the finger of blame at Moscow over the conflict, RIA news agency reported.

Moscow has backed the rebels but denies Western accusations that it provides them with money, arms and troops. Lavrov has also accused the United States of supporting efforts to resolve the crisis militarily rather than through diplomacy.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
