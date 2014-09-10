FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian minister says Ukraine responsible for Malaysian jet: Interfax
September 10, 2014 / 9:23 AM / 3 years ago

Russian minister says Ukraine responsible for Malaysian jet: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu blamed Ukraine on Wednesday for the downing of the Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine and was quoted as saying the tragedy would never have happened if Kiev had not taken up arms.

“The catastrophe happened in the air space belonging to Ukraine, which bears full responsibility for what happened,” he was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

A report by the Dutch Safety Board said on Tuesday the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 broke apart over Ukraine due to the impact from a large number of fragments.

Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper

