FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Medvedev says sanctions will not hurt
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 25, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Medvedev says sanctions will not hurt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs a government meeting in Moscow March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev shrugged off sanctions over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea, saying even if the West imposes more punitive measures, companies that want to work in Russia will not be deterred, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

“Everything will be fine,” Medvedev was quoted as saying when asked how cooperation with foreign oil and gas companies would be affected if Western nations broaden sanctions against Russia.

“Those who want to work with us in any area, whether it is science, production, investment in our economy - they aren’t going anywhere, because this is a completely normal process,” he was quoted as saying.

If companies do pull out, he said, “it means they didn’t really want” to work in Russia in the first place, Interfax quoted him as saying at a forum on innovation in the oil-producing Tatarstan region.

The United States and European Union have slapped visa bans and asset freezes on a few dozen Russian officials and lawmakers as punishment for what they say is Moscow’s illegal seizure of Ukraine’s Crimea region on the Black Sea.

They are threatening to impose much wider sanctions, potentially affecting whole economic sectors, if Russia seeks to take more Ukrainian territory or makes other aggressive moves.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.