Russia to honor all agreements with EU, Ukraine on trade

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will honor all its agreements with the European Union and Ukraine, but will trigger “protective measures” if a trade pact between the two comes into force early, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.

The European Union and Ukraine agreed on Friday to delay the implementation of their free-trade pact until the end of 2015 in a concession to Russia, which is at loggerheads with Kiev over the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Medvedev also said on Monday the decision made in Brussels must be given a legal basis.