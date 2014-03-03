FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Duma head says no need "for now" to send troops to Ukraine
March 3, 2014 / 4:03 PM / 4 years ago

Russian Duma head says no need "for now" to send troops to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The speaker of Russia’s lower parliament house said on Monday that “for now, there is no need” to send the Russian armed forces into Ukraine.

On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin secured the parliament’s permission to use the military in Ukraine if he wishes, citing the need to protect Russians in the neighboring nation.

“The decision ... only gives the right (to use the armed forces), which can be exercised in case of necessity; for now there is no need,” State Duma speaker Sergei Naryshkin told the state-run Rossiya-24 television in an interview.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Steve Gutterman

