Top Russian general voices concern to U.S. counterpart over Ukraine
#World News
April 25, 2014 / 6:19 PM / 3 years ago

Top Russian general voices concern to U.S. counterpart over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The chief of the Russian general staff voiced concern on Friday to the top U.S. military officer over the situation in southeastern Ukraine and the loss of life in a Ukrainian operation there this week, the Interfax news agency reported.

In a telephone call, Russian General Valery Gerasimov also told U.S. General Martin Dempsey that Ukraine had deployed a “substantial group of forces” near the Russian border, including troops whose purpose was to conduct sabotage, Interfax said.

Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow separatists on Thursday in an operation to regain control of areas held by rebels.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Nigel Stephenson

