Russia says concerned about Ukrainian firepower in southeast

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday the number of Ukrainian military forces deployed in southeastern Ukraine should cause “deep concern” among members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said there were more than 11,000 Ukrainian troops, 160 tanks, 230 armored vehicles and 150 artillery pieces deployed in the region as part of an operation to counter pro-Russian separatists.
