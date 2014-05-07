FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia has withdrawn forces from Ukraine border: Interfax
May 7, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia has withdrawn forces from Ukraine border: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia has withdrawn its forces from its border with Ukraine, where NATO has said there were about 40,000 Russian troops in recent weeks, the Interfax news agency reported.

“We’re always being told that our forces on the Ukrainian border are a concern. We have withdrawn them. Today they are not on the Ukrainian border, they are in places where they conduct their regular tasks on training grounds,” Putin was quoted as saying.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
