FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to complete troop pullback from Ukraine border 'within days': deputy defense minister
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 23, 2014 / 9:19 AM / 3 years ago

Russia to complete troop pullback from Ukraine border 'within days': deputy defense minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russian military vehicles and army tents are seen in a field outside the village of Severny in Belgorod region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Khakhalev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will pull back all forces deployed to regions near its border with Ukraine “within a few days”, its deputy defense minister said on Friday, a move that if carried out could ease tensions before Ukraine’s presidential election on Sunday.

Moscow has concentrated tens of thousands of troops across the border from eastern Ukraine where pro-Russian separatists have declared two independent states.

Kiev and its Western allies see the Russian troops as a potential invasion force should Moscow choose to back the rebels openly, fuelling pre-election tensions. The United States and EU hope the vote will strengthen the embattled central government.

Asked whether Russia would comply with Western calls for a withdrawal of its troops near the Ukraine frontier, Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov told Reuters: “They will see it - 100 percent ... We will leave less than nothing behind.”

He said that Russia had already moved 20 transport planes and 20 trains worth of personnel and military equipment out of the provinces of Rostov, Belgorod and Bryansk flanking Ukraine after completing what he said were military exercises there.

A full withdrawal of forces deployed to the regions could be completed “within a few days,” he said.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.