FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russians seized in Ukraine: We were following Moscow's orders
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 22, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Russians seized in Ukraine: We were following Moscow's orders

Christian Lowe, Gabriela Baczynska

3 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two Russian men captured by Ukrainian forces fighting pro-Russian rebels have told a newspaper they were in Ukraine on a mission for the Russian military, contradicting Moscow’s official line.

Speaking from a hospital bed in Kiev, one of the men, Alexander Alexandrov, became tearful when his interviewer told him his relatives had told Russian state media that he had quit the Russian military before heading to Ukraine.

“Why are they turning their backs on me?” he was quoted as saying by the Russian weekly Novaya Gazeta. “There was an order. I gave my oath to the motherland ... There was an order and, as a military man, I carried it out.”

Ukraine’s military said the two men had been wounded in a firefight in eastern Ukraine, and were being treated for their injuries. Authorities in Kiev have said they will be charged with “terrorist acts”.

In a video posted online by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry this week, Alexandrov said he had been on a spying mission in Ukraine as part of a 14-member special forces group from the Russian town of Togliatti.

Although Ukraine, NATO and Western leaders all say they have evidence that Russia is providing soldiers, training and weaponry to the pro-Russian rebels who have seized part of eastern Ukraine, Russia strenuously denies the charge.

But by insisting that any Russian fighters in the area are merely volunteers, Moscow finds itself unable to follow its own code of honor by standing up for servicemen who are captured.

Most Russians support the Kremlin’s policy in Ukraine, but the fate of the two men has stirred debate about whether Russia is upholding its duty to protect those who serve it.

“This is awful. You cannot treat your own citizens this way,” Ella Polyakova, from a Russian campaign group, the Soldiers’ Mothers’ Committee, told Reuters.

“It would be completely shameless to just abandon them, say they are ‘volunteers’ and let them take full responsibility,” said Polyakova, also a member of a presidential advisory body on human rights.

Russia’s Defence Ministry has said Alexandrov and Yerofeyev served in the military in the past, but were no longer serving when they were captured.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied that there are any serving Russian soldiers in eastern Ukraine. He was quoted by the state-run RIA news agency as saying Moscow would take the necessary steps to free Alexandrov and Yerofeyev.

Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.