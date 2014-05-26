FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia urges Kiev to halt 'military operation against own people'
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2014 / 5:49 PM / 3 years ago

Russia urges Kiev to halt 'military operation against own people'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia urged the Ukraine government to halt what it called a military operation against its own people on Monday and called on the OSCE international monitoring mission to investigate clashes with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern city of Donetsk.

Ukraine launched air strikes and a paratrooper assault against pro-Russian rebels who seized an airport on Monday, as its newly elected leader rejected any talks with “terrorists”.

“In connection with reports of armed clashes near Donetsk that have led to casualties, we urgently appeal to the leadership of the OSCE and its special monitoring mission in Ukraine to provide detailed information on the events there,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We expect objective and comprehensive information about this from representatives of the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe) and from the Kiev authorities - a halt to the military operations against its own people.”

Echoing remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past few days, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was ready to work with Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s next president. But he warned the Kiev authorities not to step up armed operations against separatists in the east.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.