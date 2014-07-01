Russia says Kiev must renew ceasefire, end military operation

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia urged Kiev on Tuesday to end a military operation and revive a ceasefire in the east of Ukraine where the government is fighting a pro-Russian separatist rebellion.

“We demand that the Ukrainian authorities refrain from shelling civilian cities and villages in their own country, return to a real, not a fake, ceasefire to safeguard the lives of the people,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine’s army launched air strikes and artillery assaults on the rebels on Tuesday, a military spokesman said, after President Petro Poroshenko said he would not renew the ceasefire that run out late on Monday.