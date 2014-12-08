FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says committed to Ukraine ceasefire talks this week
#World News
December 8, 2014 / 10:59 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says committed to Ukraine ceasefire talks this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is committed to holding another round of talks this week in the Belarussian capital Minsk on ending violence in eastern Ukraine, a senior Kremlin aide said on Monday.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said talks could take place involving Kiev, Moscow, representatives of pro-Russian separatists and the European OSCE watchdog.

Yuri Ushakov, the top foreign policy adviser to President Vladimir Putin, told reporters Russia was ready “to do everything to have the contact group meeting take place in Minsk this week. I think this will be carried out.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

