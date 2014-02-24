FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
February 24, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Russian, NATO generals discuss Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s senior general and the top NATO military commander spoke by telephone on Monday and expressed concern over the upheaval in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

“The two sides expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine,” Interfax quoted the ministry as saying after the conversation between U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia’s armed forces.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman

