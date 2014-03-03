FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says NATO criticism of its actions in Crimea is misguided
March 3, 2014

Russia says NATO criticism of its actions in Crimea is misguided

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that NATO’s criticism of its actions in Crimea region will not help stabilize the situation in Ukraine, after the Western alliance said Moscow was threatening peace and security in Europe.

“We believe that such a position will not help stabilize the situation in Ukraine and only encourages those forces that would like to use the current events to achieve their irresponsible political goals,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Steve Gutterman

