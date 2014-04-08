Russia says NATO trapped in 'Cold War thinking'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday a decision by NATO to limit Russian diplomats’ access to its headquarters showed the military alliance could not rise above “the thinking of the Cold War era” and preferred the language of sanctions to dialogue.
NATO announced tighter rules for access by Russian diplomats to its headquarters in Brussels on Monday, saying they were a consequence of its decision to suspend cooperation with Moscow over the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.
Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage