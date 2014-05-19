FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Russian general warns NATO over activity near border
May 19, 2014

Top Russian general warns NATO over activity near border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top general has told the chairman of NATO’s Military Committee by telephone that the Atlantic bloc’s increased military activity near the Russian border is not helping European security, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry statement said the chief of general staff of the Russian armed forces, General Valery Gerasimov, had also discussed the Ukrainian crisis with NATO General Knud Bartels.

“Army General Valery Gerasimov expressed concern over the substantial increase of NATO military activity near the Russian border, which does not contribute to security in Europe,” the statement said.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Kevin Liffey

