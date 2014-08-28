FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says military planning will take account of NATO moves on borders
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 28, 2014 / 4:43 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says military planning will take account of NATO moves on borders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow will take into consideration the activity of NATO forces near Russia’s borders when drawing up its military planning, Russia’s envoy to NATO was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Thursday.

“Obviously, we will take into consideration the configuration and activity of the NATO forces at the Russian borders in our military planning, and will take all that is necessary to reliably provide security and to ensure safety against any threats,” envoy Alexander Grushko told Interfax.

NATO has taken a series of steps to reinforce its military presence in eastern Europe since the crisis began in Ukraine, which is fighting a pro-Russian insurgency.

Longer-term measures are expected to be agreed at a NATO summit in Wales next week.

Grushko said the alliance’s plans to beef up its forces near Russian borders would only complicates NATO’s relations with Moscow.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.