Russia calls for release of Ukrainian navy chief in Crimea
March 20, 2014 / 5:59 AM / 4 years ago

Russia calls for release of Ukrainian navy chief in Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has asked the authorities in Crimea to free the detained head of Ukraine’s navy and allow him safe passage out of the region, the ministry said on Thursday.

A Ukrainian military spokesman said on Wednesday that the commander of the Ukrainian navy, Admiral Serhiy Haiduk, had been driven away from a navy compound in Russian-controlled Crimea by what appeared to be Russian special forces.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

