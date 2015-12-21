FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian minister says cancelling Nord Stream-2 would be 'shot in foot'
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 21, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russian minister says cancelling Nord Stream-2 would be 'shot in foot'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Failure to go ahead with the Nord Stream gas pipeline expansion to double gas shipment from Russia’s Baltic coast to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, would be “a shot in the foot,” Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday.

“Failing to implement it now would be a shot in one’s foot from the side of whoever would want to do it,” Ulyukayev told a briefing in Brussels.

“This is about Europe’s energy balance, safeguarding security of supplies, these are most important questions.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.